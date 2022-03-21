Rosemary Mercedes Named Communications Head for BBC Studios Americas

Rosemary Mercedes, the former long-time spokesperson for Univision, has been named senior VP, communications for BBC Studios Americas.

Mercedes will report to BBC Studios senior VP for global communications Gavin Dawson.

“Rosemary has extensive experience leading communications strategy development and media relations, content publicity, internal communications, diversity & inclusion strategies and reputation management,” said Dawson. “Her enthusiasm and energy match her experience and I couldn’t be more excited about her joining the team at what is a busy time of expansion and growth for BBC Studios Americas.”

Mercedes had been with Univision for 15 years, rising to executive VP and chief communications officer. Before that she was with Halogen Communications, a public relations firm in Edinburgh, Scotland.

“I am delighted to join the world-class team at BBC Studios that develops and distributes premium content of unrivalled range and quality. I look forward to raising awareness of the brand and supporting the continued growth and reach of BBC Studios content in the Americas,” Mercedes said.

In the past two years BBC Studios Americas has launched OTT and subscription services and in the last year licensed more than 1,500 hours of content, including series such as I May Destroy You, Small Axe, The Green Planet and Bluey. ■