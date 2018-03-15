‘Roseanne’ Cast Picks Favorite Episodes on Laff Before Reboot

The stars of Roseanne will be picking and hosting their favorite episodes of the classic sitcom on digital broadcast network Laff, leading up to the series reboot on ABC.

The week-long event has been dubbed “Roseanne Family Favorites Week” on Laff, which acquired the rerun rights to the family comedy.

During the weeks beginning March 19, cast members Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman and Lecy Goranson will appear on Laff at 9 p.m. A preview is available on YouTube.

Episodes of the new Roseanne begin an ABC March 27.



In addition to Roseanne, Laff’s lineup features That ‘70s Show, 3rd Rock from the Sun, The Drew Carey Show, Night Court, Spin City, Grace Under Fire and Ellen.

Laff was launched by Katz Broadcasting, which is now part of the E.W. Scripps Co. The network is seen in 90% of U.S. homes.