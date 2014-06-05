Rose Named KING Seattle VP/Station Manager

Jim Rose, KING Seattle director of sales, has been promoted to VP and station manager. He will report to Ray Heacox, president and general manager of KING-KONG, and will assume responsibilities for sales, local programming, syndicated programming, operations and human resources.

Jason Xydis replaces Rose as director of sales.

Known as “The Home Team,” NBC affiliate KING and independent KONG, formerly of Belo, are now part of Gannett.

Rose arrived at KING in 2000 and held the positions of local sales manager and national sales manager. Previously, he was an account executive for the Chris-Craft ABC affiliate in Salt Lake City and research manager at Blair TV in New York.

“The Seattle market is one of the fastest growing in the U.S. and with two TV stations, one of the nation’s largest regional cable networks, and a thriving digital business, we want to make sure our leadership is structured to take advantage of all the opportunities in front of us,” said Heacox. “We have several major priorities and projects that need increased focus and I can think of no better leader to help us continue as the dominant media company in Seattle than Jim.”

Xydis came to KING in 1998 as national sales coordinator.

“I have had the pleasure of working closely with Jason for many years and he has become a fantastic sales leader,” said Rose. “He will step into his new role with ease and take us to even greater success as the top billing property in the market.”