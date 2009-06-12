Rose Bowl ESPN Bound In 2011

ESPN, which secured the rights to all BCS bowl games except for the Rose Bowl in a blockbuster $500 million deal last year, is finishing what it started, adding the Rose Bowl to its lineup beginning in 2011.

The 2010 Rose Bowl will remain on broadcaster ABC, which has a separate deal to televise that game through 2014. ABC is the broadcast sibling to ESPN, and the possibility of shifting the game to the sports cabler was floated with last year's deal.

With the Rose Bowl as part of its college football lineup, ESPN will televise all the major bowl games starting in 2011, including the Fiesta, Sugar, Orange and BCS Championship.

"Having all BCS matchups on one home, especially within ESPN's year-round college football environment, is the very best scenario," John Wildhack, ESPN executive vice president, programming and acquisitions said. "Fans will welcome ESPN's all-encompassing approach, and the additional opportunities and value resulting from our multi-platform presentation will benefit the college football community and our business partners."