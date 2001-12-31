Roots on NBC, cable

Groundbreaking miniseries Roots, originally aired by ABC over

eight nights in 1977, drew more than 130 million viewers, won nine Emmy Awards and

became a sociological phenomenon that closed discos and gave ABC an aura of

greatness.

But 25 years later, NBC, not ABC, is planning the anniversary special.

Roots-Celebrating 25 Years: The Saga of an American Classic is slated to

air Jan. 18, with Ben Vereen, Ed Asner and other cast members.

Sources said ABC was pitched the special first, but executivess didn't see

eye-to-eye with Judith Leonard, who is co-producing with Kelly Newton and

original executive producer David Wolper.

ABC executives and Leonard weren't talking.

The Hallmark Channel will show Roots in its entirety starting Jan.

20.