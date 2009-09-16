Ron Moore To Deliver Keynote at NYTVF

Battlestar Galactica and Caprica writer and executive producer Ronald D. Moore will deliver the keynote speech at the New York Television Festival's "development day" Saturday, Sept. 26.

Moore will end the day, which will also feature panels from creatives explaining how to break into scripted and unscripted television, develop independent pilots, develop for the web, as well as a panel featuring writers from NBC's 30 Rock.

"Since we started the festival in 2005, a large part of our mission has been to engage and inspire emerging writers and producers," said NYTVF founder Terence Gray. "Ron Moore's work as a writer and creator has illustrated what television can and should be for a whole generation of young artists. We are honored to have him with us at the NYTVF."

Other keynotes at the 2009 NYTVF include NBC Universal Cable Entertainment chief Bonnie Hammer and William Morris Endeavor head of television Rick Rosen.