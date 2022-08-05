Ron Howard Examines Youth Soccer Team Cave Rescue in New Film

Thirteen Lives, a film about the attempt to rescue a group of young boys and their soccer coach from underground caves in Thailand that are flooding, premieres on Prime Video August 5. Ron Howard directs.

Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton and Tom Bateman are in the cast.

William Nicholson wrote the screenplay.

Thirteen Lives arrived in select theaters in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago July 29.

Twelve boys and their coach were trapped in a maze of flooded caves in July 2018, with a team of divers trying to find them and bring them to safety. The mission took 18 days.

The movie is rated PG-13. Executive producers are Jon Kuyper, Carolyn Marks Blackwood, Marie Savare, Michael Lesslie, Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth.

A New York Times review said, “Rick [Stanton] and John [Volanthen] are among the few cave divers with the physical and mental stamina to bear a six-hour scuba-suited spelunking through narrow crannies in next to no visibility as fanged stalactites scrape against their air tanks. No wonder neither they nor William Nicholson’s script, based on a story by him and Don MacPherson, have time for nonsense. This is a pragmatic recounting of a nigh-impossible mission: first, to find the trapped boys, and harder still, to swim them out.” ■