'Ron Burgundy' to Anchor 'SportsCenter' on Thursday

You stay classy, Bristol.

Following his appearance on Bismarck, N.D.'s KXMB last week, Will Ferrell will bring his "Ron Burgundy" character to ESPN, where he and his Anchorman co-star David Koechner (who will be in character as Burgundy's sports reporter Champ Kind) will guest anchor the 6 p.m.SportsCenter on Thursday.

Ferrell and Koechner will join regular anchors John Anderson and Lindsay Czarniak. This marks the fourth time that celebrities will guest anchor SportsCenter, following Billy Crystal, Ken Jeong and NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson.

Ferrell (as Burgundy) already pre-recorded a taped "interview" with Denver Broncos star Peyton Manning. Burgundy’s full conversation with Manning will be available in ESPN The Magazine’s “Interview Issue," later this month.

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues hits theaters Dec. 18.