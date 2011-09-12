Romine Named WSPA GM

WJTV vice president and general manager Robert Romine has been named president/general manager and group leader at Media General sibling WSPA-WYCW Spartanburg (S.C.).

The pair are CBS and CW affiliates. He starts Sept. 19 and succeeds Phil Lane, who has left the company.

Romine has run Media General's WJTV, a CBS affiliate, and WHLT, another CBS in Hattiesburg, since 2003.

His career has also seen him run WYTV Youngstown and WHQA Quincy, Ill.

"Bob has provided strong leadership in Jackson and Hattiesburg, and he has had an outstanding career in the broadcast industry," said John Cottingham, president and market leader for Media General's Mid-South market. "He is the ideal executive leader for Spartanburg, Media General's fourth largest market."

Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville is DMA No. 37. WSPA and Hearst TV's WYFF are in a tight battle for revenue supremacy there, according to BIA/Kelsey.