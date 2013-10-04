Romano Steps Down From Telemundo Post

Telemundo Media president Emilio Romano is stepping down from his post in the latest senior executive change at NBCUniversal.

In a memo to staff, Joe Uva, chairman of Hispanic Enterprises and Content for NBCU, said Romano decided to leave the company. "His focus on positioning Telemundo to take share from Univision, and mun2 to better resonate with the rapidly growing millennial population has established a foundation for growth. As a result, he has been instrumental in elevating the perception of Telemundo in the marketplace. Most recently, he has been a good partner to me," Uva said.

The memo said that a formal search for a replacement will begin immediately and that Uva will be spending more time at Telemundo's headquarter in Hialeah, Fla.

Romano was named president of Telemundo in 2011 and led the broadcast network, stations, news, sports and entertainment division as well as Telemundo Studios.

Before joining Telemundo, Romano worked at the airline Grupo Mexicana de Aviacion and Grupo Televisa.

In the last few weeks, executive changes at NBCU have included the departures of executive VP Lauren Zalaznick and Oxygen President Jason Klarman and the hiring of Univision executive Cesar Conde.