Roman Joins Scripps Networks Interactive

Dina Roman is joining Scripps Networks Interactive as senior vice president.

Roman comes to the company from Cambridge, Mass.-based Brightcove, where she was VP of marketing solutions and national advertising sales.

Prior to working for Brightcove, Roman ran Discovery Communications’ interactive-ad-sales group.

At Knoxville, Tenn.-based Scripps, Roman will be responsible for creating communications solutions for national clients, as well as marketing Scripps’ lifestyle Web sites and vertical ad-network offerings. She will report to Jeff Meyer, head of Scripps Networks Interactive sales.