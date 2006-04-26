A Rolling Stone Gets a Sitcom Deal
Will Mick Jagger find satisfaction as a sitcom star?
The New York Times reports that the Rolling Stone has signed a deal with ABC to star in a sitcom pilot for the fall season.
The show, tentatively titled Let’s Rob Mick Jagger, is from the writing team of Rob Burnett and Joe Beckerman (Ed) and centers on a crew of aspiring New York-based thieves, including a janitor played by Donal Logue, who hatch a plot to rob Jagger.
According to the Times, Jagger has already filmed one scene in a hotel room in New Zealand. Jagger is expected to make regular appearances on the show, although he won’t be in every episode.
