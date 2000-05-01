Roll out the Regis

ABC is going to air Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? 17 times during the upcoming May sweeps. (It ran the show 18 times during the February sweeps.) The network has added a couple of special editions of Millionaire for May, including a one-time 7 p.m. Sunday (April 30) episode and an hour behind-the-scenes look at Millionaire for May 18, which will go head to head with NBC's ER finale. ABC is also adding a Wednesday night 8 p.m. edition of the game for the month, along with Celebrity Millionaire (May 1-4) and a Tournament of Champions Millionaire (May 21, 23 and 24).