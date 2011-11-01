Roldan Promoted to WFOR News Director

Liz Roldan has been named news director at WFOR Miami. She joined the CBS O&O in August as an executive producer, and has served as interim news director for the past month. She starts in the elevated role immediately.

Roldan succeeds Cesar Aldama, who went to Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic.

Previous Miami experience for Roldan includes managing editor at WTVF from 2000 to 2008, and assignment manager at WFOR in the early to mid '90s.

"We are thrilled to have someone of Liz's professionalism and ability in this position," said Adam Levy, WFOR vice president and general manager. "Liz not only brings a comprehensive knowledge of news operations to this position, but also extensive experience in the South Florida market. That's an invaluable combination and we're confident it will take CBS4 to new levels of excellence and achievement."