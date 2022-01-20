Roku’s First Animated Series ‘Doomlands’ Streams January 28

Roku is adding adult animation to its original content collection with Doomlands, which will start streaming January 28.

Roku has been cautiously wading into the original programming pool. It acquired Quibi’s short-form, big-name programming and the company that produces This Old House . Last year it let leak that it aimed to produce more than 50 original shows over the next two years.

Doomlands is looking to attract the BoJack Horseman and Rick & Morty crowds.

Also: Roku Sets ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Biopic Starring Daniel Radcliffe

The show started as creator Josh O’Keefe’s university film project and turned into a crowd-funded pilot. It was later developed by Josh Brown and Look Mom! Productions.

“I believe Josh O’Keefe is well on his way to becoming a household name in animation,” said Colin Davis, Roku’s head of original scripted programming. “What he’s created with Doomlands is clever, laugh out loud funny, and indisputably wild, all while grounding the show in excellent characters. We feel so lucky to be the home to his brilliance.”

The show features Danny Doom and aspiring bartender Lhandi slinging beers in a mobile pub where they face gangs, graffiti and other dangers.

“Doomlands is a post-apocalyptic animated comedy soaked in dust, beer and blood. It's an homage to Ozploitation and sci-fi cinema, and after many years in development, I'm so stoked for it to debut on The Roku Channel.” said O’Keefe.

The series will be available exclusively for free on The Roku Channel in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

Mark Little and Kayla Lorette star as Danny Doom and Lhandi, respectively. Produced by Look Mom! Productions, a Blue Ant Media company, Doomlands was written by Josh O’Keefe, Roger Bainbridge, Brandon Hackett, Kayla Lorette and Mark Little. Lee Porter and Josh O'Keefe served as co-showrunners. The series is directed by Josh O'Keefe. ■