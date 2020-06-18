Roku, NBC, MTV, YouTube to Air Global Citizen Concert

Global Citizen said that it plans a virtual concert to support the development and distribution of COVID-19 tests and treatments on June 27.

Global Goal: Unite for Our Future--The Concert will be carried in the U.S. by Roku, NBC, MTV, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch and Yahoo!

The lineup of performers will be announced June 22, Global Citizen said.

Last month Global Citizen and the European Commission announced the Global Goal: Unite for our Future Campaign and celebrities including Adam Lambert, Chloe X Halle, Chris Rock, Coldplay, Dionne Warwick, Femi Kuti, Fher of Maná, Hugh Jackman, Idris & Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang, Miley Cyrus, Padma Lakshmi, Rachel Brosnahan, and Shakira enlisted to support the program.

In April, Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home concert featuring Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez and others raised more than $127 million for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization.

According to Nielsen, 20.7 million viewers tuned into the two hour broadcast special across multiple networks including ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS networks, The CW, and iHeartMedia.

According to Alphonso, 45% of all live TV viewers in the U.S. tuned into the special.

Globally, it was seen by more than 270 million people

Internationally, the June 27 concert will be carried by ARD, Canal+ and RTVE in Europe; Bell Media, CBC, Citytv and GlobalTV in Canada; Globo Group in Brazil; Multichoice Group and SABC in Africa and Fuji TV in Asia.