Roku Launches Central Destination To Stream Women’s Sports Content
Programming is personalized to deliver favorite teams and athletes
Reacting to the surge in popularity of women’s sports, Roku said it has created a Women’s Sports Zone to make t women’s sports programming easier to find.
The Women’s Sports Zone is located within Roku’s Sports category and will feature live events as well as female-focused documentaries, movies and other content.
Content in the Women’s Sports Zone will be curated and personalized so that Roku users are steered to games and content featuring their favorite times and athletes.
“The popularity and demand for women’s sports is greater than ever, and at Roku, we continue to commit to elevating this important programming for our customers,” said Kelli Raftery, Roku’s VP, Global Communications. “At a time when it is harder than ever to find what you want to watch, our new Women's Sports Zone makes it easier for fans to get to the content they love, and it arrives just in time for the tip-off of the WNBA season this Friday.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.