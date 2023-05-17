Roku Launches Central Destination To Stream Women’s Sports Content

Reacting to the surge in popularity of women’s sports, Roku said it has created a Women’s Sports Zone to make t women’s sports programming easier to find.

The Women’s Sports Zone is located within Roku’s Sports category and will feature live events as well as female-focused documentaries, movies and other content.

Content in the Women’s Sports Zone will be curated and personalized so that Roku users are steered to games and content featuring their favorite times and athletes.

“The popularity and demand for women’s sports is greater than ever, and at Roku, we continue to commit to elevating this important programming for our customers,” said Kelli Raftery, Roku’s VP, Global Communications. “At a time when it is harder than ever to find what you want to watch, our new Women's Sports Zone makes it easier for fans to get to the content they love, and it arrives just in time for the tip-off of the WNBA season this Friday.”