Roku, Innovid Combine for TV Measurement

Roku and Innovid said they have gotten together to create an analytics system that measures demographic reach and frequency on ad campaign run across the Roku platform and linear TV.

“More than half of Roku’s audience are cord cutters,” said Alison Levin, VP, ad sales and strategy at Roku. “As marketers follow viewers from linear TV to OTT, they need tools to evaluate audience overlap and incremental reach across screens and suppliers.”

Being able to measure and manage cross-screen video campaigns is something media buyers have been saying they need in order to invest more marketing dollars in advanced advertising,

“We are excited about the new capabilities Roku and Innovid are bringing to the market,” said Mike Law, president at Dentsu’s Amplifi media agency. “The ability to manage daily incremental reach and frequency across OTT and Linear TV is very much needed as we continue to scale spend in OTT and will help give us more confidence to know our clients’ investment in OTT is driving measurable results.”

The new system builds on Roku Ad Insights, introduced last year. Innovid and Roku have been working together on ad measurement since 2015.

It takes linear TV and OTT data from Roku’s 30.5 million active accounts and combines them with the 75 million households to which Innovid serves ads to produce insights about how to allocate ad inventory from Roku and others without additional tagging or integrations.

The product is now being tested with several select Innovid and Roku clients including Verizon. The solution will soon expand to include all of OTT, broadening it beyond the Roku platform.

“Marketers understand that OTT can build incremental reach to traditional TV buys. Innovid and Roku are now making it easier to connect audiences across all of television,” said Jessica Hogue, general manager, measurement and analytics, Innovid. “The ability to measure reach and frequency across ad campaigns running on linear TV and the Roku platform gives marketers deeper transparency and the ability to reduce over-frequency to drive better business outcomes.”