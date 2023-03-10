Roku Had $487 Million On Deposit At Shut Down Silicon Valley Bank

Roku said that it had $487 million on deposit at Silicon Valley Bank, which was closed Friday by California Banking officials.

The deposits at Silicon Valley Bank are largely uninsured, Roku said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

“At this time the company does not know to what extent the company will be able to recover its cash on deposit at SVB,” Roku said in the filing.

Roku said that it had total cash and cash equivalents of about $1.9 billion as of March 10, with the deposits at Silicon Valley Bank representing about 26% of the total.

“Notwithstanding the closure of SVB, the company continues to believe that its existing cash and cash equivalents balance and cash flow from operations will be sufficient to meet its working capital, capital expenditures, and material cash requirements from known contractual obligations for the next twelve months and beyond,” Roku said.

Following the disclosure, Roku shares fell 5% in after hours trading. ■