Roku Channel Adds Paramount Plus to Premium Subscription Lineup

Roku said it has made a deal with Paramount Global to make the Paramount Plus streaming services available as a premium subscription within The Roku Channel.

Roku users can subscribe to either the $4.99 a month version of Paramount Plus with commercials, or the $9.99 a month ad-free tier.

For Paramount Plus, Roku has created a Live TV Guide enabling consumer to access Paramount’s live content, including live sports events including NFL games and UEFA soccer matches. It’s the first time the Roku Channel has offered a dedicated guide and the first time live sports will be available to streamers within Premium Subscriptions.

“Paramount Plus features an expansive breadth of content for the whole household, spanning original dramas, blockbuster movies, popular unscripted series, sports and news, all at a competitive price point,” said Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer and chief business development officer, Paramount Streaming. “We are excited to expand our successful partnership with Roku and bring Paramount Plus to The Roku Channel.”

The Roku Channel offers Premium Subscriptions from over 50 services.

"We're thrilled to partner with Paramount Plus in its continued growth, and for the ability to provide our audience with easy access to its extraordinary breadth of content, IP and live news and sporting events," said Rob Holmes, VP, programming at Roku. “Premium Subscriptions connects today’s highest-quality content providers to the millions of streamers on The Roku Channel, and we’re excited to introduce streamers to everything that Paramount+ has to offer directly within The Roku Channel." ■