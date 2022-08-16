Roku Channel Adds Linear Channels From NBC Local, E.W. Scripps

The Roku Channel said it added 14 linear channels to its lineup, including four from NBCUniversal Local and six from the E.W. Scripps Co.

The Roku Channel also launched Roku Channel Westers, an owned and operated channel with movies and series including Apache Junction, The Westerner and The Rebel.

The Roku Channel added NBC Local news channels from San Diego, Boston and the San Francisco Bay area. It also added NBC’s LX News. The Roku Channel added NBC News Channels from eight markets including New York and Los Angeles in June.

(Image credit: NBC News)

“We are excited to introduce LX News and three new NBC local news channels to The Roku Channel’s audiences following a very successful launch of our channels earlier this summer,” said Meredith McGinn, executive VP of diginets and original production at NBCUniversal Local. “If you’re looking to get the latest local news from NBC stations or want to go beyond the headlines, our NBC local news channels and LX News will deliver this and more.”

The Scripps channels added to the Roku Channels include Bounce XL, Court TV, Grit Xtra, Ion, Ion Mystery and Ion Plus.

Roku Channels also added BBC Kids, a Cheaters channel and Cine EstrellaTV.

“We’re thrilled to continue rolling out new channels to our Live TV Guide and continue expanding in entertainment categories we know our audiences enjoy and value. From local news channels to your favorite drama and crime series, to additional Spanish-language content, we are committed to providing it all for our viewers,” said Ashley Hovey, head of The Roku Channel AVOD. ■