Roku Adds to Measurement Partners Program for Sponsors

Advertisers can get a better sense of how their ads on Roku are performing

Roku said it has expanded its Measurement Partner Program, which enlists companies that can help advertisers gauge the effectiveness of their campaigns across streaming and linear TV.

Added to the program are Adjust, Affinity Solutions, Branch, IRI, Kochava, and Veeva Crossix, bringing the total number of participants to more than 20.

One of those participants in Nielsen. In March, Nielsen sold Roku its addressable advertising technology and Roku agreed to give more data to Nielsen as it focuses on counting viewers on a consistent basis across platforms, screens and devices. Roku agreed to integrate Nielsen ad and measurement products into the platform clients use to buy Roku advertising.

The new members of the Roku measurement platform can measure campaigns for specific categories, such as retail, pharmaceuticals, automotive and consumer packaged goods, and also measure both the effect on awareness as well also business outcomes like downloads, store visits and purchase behavior.

“Our strategic alliance with Roku to strengthen mobile app measurement in TV streaming continues to help catapult the category forward,” said Charles Manning, founder and CEO, Kochava. “Helping marketers bridge the gap between OTT / CTV and mobile provides key insights on how their advertising efforts impact user acquisition across channels.”

“Roku helps marketers track results across a variety of points during a campaign,” said Seth Goren, group senior VP, media strategy & analytics at Discovery Inc. “Discovery, Inc. was part of the of Roku/Kochava beta program in which Discovery successfully tracked cross-platform ad effectiveness across eleven Discovery streaming services and found that their campaigns on the Roku platform drove positive results."