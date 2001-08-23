Roker, Rather in Silver winner's circle

Today Show's Al Roker and CBS Evening News' Dan Rather will be among the honorees at the upcoming 2001 Silver Circle induction ceremony in November.

The Silver Circle, part of the New York chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, recognizes media professionals who have spent over 25 years in TV.

Other honorees include WPIX-TV New York co-anchor Marvin Scott and Ackerley NY station group chief Steve Kimatian.

- Susanne Ault