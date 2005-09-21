Roker Productions Names Ops VP
By Ben Grossman
Al Roker Productions named Tracie Brennan VP of operations, reporting to company president Lisa Sharkey.
Brennan was previously senior project manager for Atlantic Video at The Manhattan Center, and prior to that was manager of operations at Lifetime Studios.
In her new role, Brennan will manage operations and handle issues related to high-definition television and production of video for broadband.
