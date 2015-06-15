Roker to Be Inducted in N.Y. Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Al Roker, Today show co-anchor, will be inducted in the New York State Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame June 23. The event will take place at the Conrad Hotel in New York.

Roker began his broadcasting career while still in college by working as a weekend weatherman at WTVH Syracuse in 1974, years before a long stint at WNBC New York helped him land the Today show assignment. He’s also the co-host of Wake Up With Al on The Weather Channel, and runs the production outfit Al Roker Entertainment.

David Donovan, president of the New York State Broadcasters Association, said the board is “deeply honored” to induct Roker. “He is a broadcasting legend and joins other Hall of Famers such as Walter Cronkite, Mike Wallace, Barbara Walters, Charles Osgood, Regis Philbin and many more,” said Donovan. “Al Roker represents the best in broadcasting. He is an inspiration to all who work in this profession.”