Rohrs re-ups with TVB
Get used to him. With just four months remaining on his first three-year tour
as president of the Television Bureau of Advertising, Chris Rohrs has re-upped
for a second three-year hitch (through 2005).
Rohrs declines to discuss specifics: "I got a nice raise and am very happy
with it."
Despite a soft economy that saw spot sales dive with just about every other
ad category, Rohrs has been getting good marks, especially from those that count
most, station groups on the TVB board. "We've defined our mission and stayed
very focused on it."
That mission includes selling the value of spot, making spot buys easier and
improving member services.
Among other things, Rohrs revitalized TVB's spring conference, tying it in
with the New York Auto Show. Auto manufacturers and dealers are spot TV's
biggest buyers.
