Rohrs re-ups with TVB

Get used to him. With just four months remaining on his first three-year tour

as president of the Television Bureau of Advertising, Chris Rohrs has re-upped

for a second three-year hitch (through 2005).

Rohrs declines to discuss specifics: "I got a nice raise and am very happy

with it."

Despite a soft economy that saw spot sales dive with just about every other

ad category, Rohrs has been getting good marks, especially from those that count

most, station groups on the TVB board. "We've defined our mission and stayed

very focused on it."

That mission includes selling the value of spot, making spot buys easier and

improving member services.

Among other things, Rohrs revitalized TVB's spring conference, tying it in

with the New York Auto Show. Auto manufacturers and dealers are spot TV's

biggest buyers.