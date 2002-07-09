Rogers, Cosby receive White House honors
Fred Rogers, host of PBS's Mr. Rogers Neighborhood, and Cosby Show
star Bill Cosby, received the nation's highest civilian honor at a White
House ceremony today.
Rogers and Cosby joined 10 other civic and cultural leaders in receiving the
Presidential Medal of Freedom from President George W. Bush.
Rogers was cited for a career that "demonstrates the importance of kindness,
compassion and learning."
Cosby was cited for appealing to "the common humanity of his audience, rather
than the differences that might divide it."
Other recipients included Nancy Reagan, Nelson Mandela and Hank
Aaron.
