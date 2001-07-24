Rogers chips in for MetaTV

Rogers Communications is making a modest $2 million investment in MetaTV, bringing the interactive TV developer's 2001 funding to $30 million.

Comcast Interactive Capital and Cox Communications,

among other strategic investors, have contributed to that total this year. The company will use Rogers

Communications' investment to further the development efforts of its MetaTV Universal Portal platform and the deployments of its turnkey iTV services.

In a prepared statement, Melinda Rogers, vice president of venture investments for Rogers, said, "Rogers' investment in MetaTV supports our commitment to new and exciting ITV services."

- Richard Tedesco