Rogers to Be Remembered on New Year’s Day
The late Fred Rogers’ Family Communications Inc. and WQED(TV) Pittsburgh’s production arm have produced a three-hour tribute to Rogers that will air as a PBS pledge special Jan. 1.
The show -- featuring clips and behind-the-scenes footage of Rogers’ 50-year TV career -- will be hosted by former Mr. Rogers Neighborhood crew member turned screen actor Michael Keaton.
Mr. Rogers
, which debuted Feb. 19, 1968, is the longest-running PBS show.
