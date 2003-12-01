Rogers to Be Remembered on New Year’s Day

The late Fred Rogers’ Family Communications Inc. and WQED(TV) Pittsburgh’s production arm have produced a three-hour tribute to Rogers that will air as a PBS pledge special Jan. 1.

The show -- featuring clips and behind-the-scenes footage of Rogers’ 50-year TV career -- will be hosted by former Mr. Rogers Neighborhood crew member turned screen actor Michael Keaton.

Mr. Rogers

, which debuted Feb. 19, 1968, is the longest-running PBS show.