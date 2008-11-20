Roger Ailes Reups With News Corp.

Related:B&C Hall of Fame: Roger Ailes



Roger Ailes has signed a new five-year deal with News Corp., the company said Thursday.



With his new deal, Ailes will continue to oversee Fox News Channel, Fox Television Stations, Fox Business Network, Twentieth Television and MyNetwork TV. He will also continue to serve as a senior advisor to News Corp. chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch.



"Roger has done a remarkable job building Fox News into a force in journalism and built a great asset for News Corporation,” said Murdoch in a statement. “I have complete confidence in his talent and his editorial judgment. Under his leadership, I believe that Fox Business Network will become the strongest competitor in financial television news."