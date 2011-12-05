Rogala Named Nexstar Senior VP of Sales

Rick Rogala has been named Nexstar's senior vice president of sales, a new position at the company. The appointment is effective immediately, and Rogala will report to Timothy Busch, co-COO.

Rogala will "develop and implement new sales strategies and analytics to optimize the value of Nexstar's on-air and online inventory and will work across the Nexstar organization with the company's managers, sales force and e-Media teams to administer policies and procedures to further enhance the effectiveness of the Company's sales operations," Nexstar said in a statement.

The local TV veteran has been senior VP and regional manager at Nexstar since 2009, with oversight of eleven markets. These responsibilities will be assumed by Busch and co-COO Brian Jones.

"The creation of this new position squarely highlights our advertiser-centric focus as well as our goals for continued near- and long-term growth in our advertising supported revenue channels," said Busch. "Rick brings to his new position a deep understanding of industry dynamics, Nexstar's strengths and a proven record of forging strong relationships between our staff, clients, advertisers, and the local communities where we operate."

Rogala's resume includes stints running Media General's WCMH Columbus and Nexstar's own KARK Little Rock.

"In this role, I will leverage the management experience and relationships built over my career to generate results and further strengthen Nexstar's position as a leading provider of effective advertising solutions," said Rogala. "I look forward to working with the sales team to develop new strategies while building on our already impressive record of client service excellence."