Rodriguez to run Univision networks
Ray Rodriguez, Univision Network president, has been named president and chief operating officer of Univision Networks.
Rodriguez will now oversee all network operations, including the Univision Network, Telefutura Network, Galavision and Univision Sports. He'll remain based in Miami. Lucia Ballas-Traynor, general manager of
Galavision and David Downs, president of Univision Sports, will remain in their current roles and will now report to
Rodriguez.
Rodriguez, 50, has been president of the Univision Network
since December 1992 and a director of Univision Communications since 1996. - Richard Tedesco
