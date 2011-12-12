Rodriguez Named GM at KDTV San Fran

Raul Rodriguez has been named vice president and general manager at Univision's San Francisco station. He will report to Luis Patiño, senior VP of Univision Television Group, and Peter M. Moore, senior VPt/western regional manager, Univision Radio.

"Raul's ample experience in broadcast media coupled with his invaluable knowledge of our burgeoning Hispanic community makes him a critical asset to the Univision team in San Francisco," said Patiño and Moore. "It is paramount that we continue to further our stations' reach and growth, along the growth of Hispanics, and with Raul on board, we will remain on track to success."

Rodriguez has been general manager and vice president of Journal Communications, where he managed three TV stations. He was director of Hispanic Sales for News-Press & Gazette, and was general manager and VP of Telemundo's independent station in LA.

It's a return to the Bay Area for Rodriguez, who has also been general sales manager for Telemundo's San Francisco stations.