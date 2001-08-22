Rodriguez adds Univision hats

Spanish broadcaster Univision Communications is boosting the

responsibilities of network president Ray Rodriguez, giving him cable network

Galavision, startup broadcast network Telefutura and and sports programming unit

Univision Sports.

Rodriguez adds the title of chief operating officer and will now over see all Univision Network operations. He remains based in Miami and continues to report to Univision Communications Chairman Jerry Perenchio.

Rodriguez has been president of Univision Network since 1992. - John M. Higgins