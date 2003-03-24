Rodgers tapped for new black channel

Comcast Corp. and Radio One Inc. landed ex-Discovery Networks U.S. president Johnathan Rodgers

as chief of their start-up cable network aimed at African Americans.

Rodgers was president of Discovery Networks for six years, in charge of

programming, marketing and ad-sales for networks including Discovery Channel,

The Learning Channel and Animal Planet.

Before that, Rodgers spent 20 years at CBS, including a slot as president

of the network's owned-and-operated stations.

The network will be aimed at blacks 25 through 54, a little bit older than

the skew of Black Entertainment Television.