Rodgers tapped for new black channel
Comcast Corp. and Radio One Inc. landed ex-Discovery Networks U.S. president Johnathan Rodgers
as chief of their start-up cable network aimed at African Americans.
Rodgers was president of Discovery Networks for six years, in charge of
programming, marketing and ad-sales for networks including Discovery Channel,
The Learning Channel and Animal Planet.
Before that, Rodgers spent 20 years at CBS, including a slot as president
of the network's owned-and-operated stations.
The network will be aimed at blacks 25 through 54, a little bit older than
the skew of Black Entertainment Television.
