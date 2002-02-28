Rodgers exits Discovery

In the latest shuffle at Discovery Networks U.S., president Johnathan Rodgers

is stepping down.

A self-described network-builder, Rodgers said that after six years with the

company, Discovery no longer needs his guidance.

"I'd rather be with a start-up or a fixer-upper," he said Thursday on a call

with reporters announcing his resignation.

Rodgers exercised a buy-out clause in his contract, which ran out Dec. 31,

2001.

Rodgers, one of cable's top African-American execs, was previously president

of the CBS owned-and-operated station group.

He joined Discovery Communications Inc. in 1996, overseeing domestic business

responsibilities for Discovery Channel and The Learning Channel.

It was Discovery's fledging status that attracted Rodgers after a 20-year

career at CBS.

'When I got here, we had two channels and the value was $1 billion,' he said.

'Now we have 11 channels and the value is $20 billion.'

Having expressed interest in working on a minority TV network, Rodgers

confirmed he'd spoken with executives from thinly distributed African-American

network NUE-TV, which is backed by minority-owned radio group Radio One.

Discovery has lost a string of executives in recent months, including husband

and wife team Michael Quattrone, former head of Discovery Channel, and Kathy

Quattrone, who was GM of Discovery Health, and Charley Humbard, head of digital

networks.

Discovery President and COO Judith McHale will lead the search for Rodgers'

successor.