Rod Perth Named President and CEO of NATPE

NATPE named Rod Perth as its new president and CEO on Monday.

Perth replaces Rick Feldman, who moved to a consultant role at the end of April.

"After

an expansive executive search process, where there were many highly

qualified candidates, we concluded that Rod's broad range of experience

reflects the diverse influences shaping our industry and NATPE's role in

bringing together its various constituencies," said co-chairs Jordan

Levin and Chris Grant. "Combined with his vast network of relationships

and senior management skills, we believe Rod is ideally suited to evolve

NATPE into a dynamic global organization relevant to all who touch

content."

Perth

was the founder and president of RHP Media Consulting, and his prior

credits include: co-founder and president of television for

ReelzChannel; president of Jim Henson Television Worldwide; and

president, USA Networks Entertainment.

"I

have grown up professionally knowing and experiencing what NATPE has to

offer, and find the prospect of developing and implementing a path for

its future to be an extremely exciting and challenging one. NATPE's

Executive Committee and Board represent many of the top leaders in our

business and, with their support, I believe that we can accomplish a

great deal together for the benefit of our members from around the

world," said Perth.