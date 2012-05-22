Rod Perth Named President and CEO of NATPE
NATPE named Rod Perth as its new president and CEO on Monday.
Perth replaces Rick Feldman, who moved to a consultant role at the end of April.
"After
an expansive executive search process, where there were many highly
qualified candidates, we concluded that Rod's broad range of experience
reflects the diverse influences shaping our industry and NATPE's role in
bringing together its various constituencies," said co-chairs Jordan
Levin and Chris Grant. "Combined with his vast network of relationships
and senior management skills, we believe Rod is ideally suited to evolve
NATPE into a dynamic global organization relevant to all who touch
content."
Perth
was the founder and president of RHP Media Consulting, and his prior
credits include: co-founder and president of television for
ReelzChannel; president of Jim Henson Television Worldwide; and
president, USA Networks Entertainment.
"I
have grown up professionally knowing and experiencing what NATPE has to
offer, and find the prospect of developing and implementing a path for
its future to be an extremely exciting and challenging one. NATPE's
Executive Committee and Board represent many of the top leaders in our
business and, with their support, I believe that we can accomplish a
great deal together for the benefit of our members from around the
world," said Perth.
