Rocker Daltrey To Guest Star on CSI

He's a Forensic Wizard

Rocker Roger Daltrey, one of the people who put the "Who" in CSI theme "Who Are You," will guest star in an upcoming episode of the CBS series.

It will be a sweeps episode, and Daltry will sing, but CBS isn't saying what the song will be.

The news comes just a couple of weeks after CBS hired Amy Osler from Columbia records to fine-tune its tunes, though a network spokesperson says it predates her arrival.

Osler, former VP, TV marketing, for Columbia Records (once owned by CBS), holds the newly created post of VP, music, for CBS Entertainment and CBS Paramount Network Television.

She is identifying music or groups that can be worked into network programming. While still at Columbia, for example, she arranged for Grammy-winner John Mayer to appear, and perform in, the season premiere of CSI.