Rock stars perform NYC benefit

Paul McCartney, Billy Joel and Elton John led music stars honoring the victims and rescue workers of the World Trade Center attack in a concert to honor New York City.

The concert was carried on VH-1, and raised an estimated $150 million to $200 million for the New Yoek Relief effort.

Reuters reports Joel moved the crowd with his 1976 release "Miami 2017," which includes the lyrics, "I've seen the lights go out on Broadway, I saw the mighty skyline fall." Joel also sang "New York State of Mind" to a crowd at Madison Square Garden that included rows of uniformed police, firefighters and their families dancing, singing and screaming at the more than five-hour gala.

At the Saturday night concert to raise funds for victims of the Sept. 11 aerial strikes that killed nearly 5,400 people in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania, the crowd roared in one of its biggest ovations when actor Michael J. Fox presented firefighter Mike Moran.

One of 6,000 firefighters and their families to receive free tickets, Moran, whose brother died in the attack, was hailed with a minute-long chant of "USA! USA!"

The "Concert for the City of New York" started off with David Bowie, who set the mood with a stirring rendition of his hit, "Heroes." The Who sang "Baba O'Riley" and "Won't Get Fooled Again."

Joel, who also teamed up for a duet of John's "Your Song," told Reuters he had written "Miami 2017" 25 years ago and never expected to see what he thought was a science fiction song come to pass.