Rock stars headline post-attack telethon

The major broadcast networks and Hollywood studios are teaming up to produce a primetime telethon Friday featuring Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel and Elton Johnwith all proceeds going to relief efforts from last week's terrorist strikes.

Sources say the telethon will be produced out of both New York and Los Angeles and air from 9 to 11 p.m. on both coasts. The two-hour program will feature a mix of TV and film stars and insiders say Springsteen, Joel and John will perform, with Jay Leno, David Letterman and a number of other top network hosts also making appearances.

Executives at the networks are not commenting, but sources say NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox first discussed the idea late last week and are working together to produce the program. Several cable networks, as well as UPN and The WB are also said to be in on the discussions and expected to carry the telethon in some form.

Calls from reporters were directed to Warner Bros. studio and sources say an official announcement is expected late in the day. - Joe Schlosser and John M. Higgins