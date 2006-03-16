Rock Star Returns With Metal Edge

Musicians from three of the top ’80s metal bands will form musical entity Supernova and search for a new lead singer on the second season of Rock Star, which will hit CBS this summer. CBS and Mark Burnett Productions, which produces the show, announced the move Thursday.

Drummer Tommy Lee of Motley Crüe, bass player Jason Newsted from Metallica, and Guns and Roses guitarist Gilby Clark make up this incomplete Supernova. Once their new singer is picked, the band will record an album to be co-written and produced by Butch Walker (who has worked with Pink, Avril Lavigne and Tommy Lee, on his recent solo album), and will embark on a world tour in 2007.

"Millions dream of becoming a rock star … our show actually makes that happen," said Mark Burnett, creator and executive producer of Rock Star, in a statement. "The winner will not only play in huge stadiums before sold-out crowds, they will do it alongside legendary musicians from three of America's biggest, all-time rock bands."

The first season of Rock Star featured the hunt for a new INXS lead singer. Canadian singer J.D. Fortune won the competition.