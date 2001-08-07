Rochester makes Radio Hall of Fame

The late Eddie "Rochester" Anderson, the actor who portrayed Jack Benny's wise-cracking raspy-voiced butler, leads the list of this year's Radio Hall of Fame inductees.

Paul Harvey Aurandt, the creator and writer of The Rest of the Story, Bob Uecker, the long-time voice of the Milwaukee Brewers; and St. Louis broadcaster Jack Carney complete the Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2001. Bruce DuMont, Radio Hall of Fame president, revealed the selections for the induction ceremony to be held Saturday, November 3rd, in the landmark Chicago Cultural Center, home of America's only Radio Hall of Fame. The master of ceremonies will be Radio Hall of Famer Dick Bartley of ABC Radio Networks.

As part of the 10th anniversary celebration of the Radio Hall of Fame, a special tribute to Bob Hope will be part of the induction festivities.

- Richard Tedesco