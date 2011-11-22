Roblin Named KETV GM

Ariel Roblin, the general sales manager of KETV Omaha, has been named president and general manager at the Hearst Television station. Her appointment, effective immediately, was announced by Hearst Television President/CEO David J. Barrett.

Roblin succeeds Sarah Smith, who was named president and general manager of KMBC-KCWE, Hearst's ABC and CW affiliates in Kansas City, in August.

"Ariel is a gifted next-generation media executive with a keen sense of what makes television indispensably important to local communities," Barrett said. "Her experience as a producer early in her career, and her strong record of accomplishment in a variety of sales positions, have prepared her well for this next career step. Her appreciation for localism and the importance of a quality news service, along with her solid business credentials, will make her an effective leader of KETV."

Before joining KETV, Roblin was general sales manager of KRCR and KAEF, the BlueStone Television stations serving the Chico-Redding and Eureka, California markets. Before that, Roblin worked at Emmis Communications' KGMB Honolulu and Sinclair's WRGT-WKEF Dayton.

She began her television career in Miami, as a program director at USA Networks' WAMI-TV, where she served as executive producer of the station's LIVE! program.