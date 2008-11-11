Robinson Named GM at KNBC

KNBC Los Angeles Executive VP of Operations and Strategy Craig Robinson has been named president and general manager of the NBC O&O. He’d been interim GM since September, when Linda Sullivan retired.



“Craig is a great fit for this role,” said NBC Local Media President, Central and Western Region, Larry Wert. “He understands both the core stations business and how new technology and consumer demand is changing the face of the local media marketplace. He is a strong leader who will continue KNBC’s evolution from local television station to local digital content provider.”



Robinson was the president and general manager of WCMH Columbus until shifting to KNBC. Before that, he was VP of sales at NBC O&O WRC Washington.



Robinson is a native Californian with a degree from UCLA.