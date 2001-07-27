Robinson named to FCC media post
Stacy Robinson is joining the staff of FCC Commission Kathleen Abernathy as mass media and cable adviser.
Currently she works at law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher, & Flom. She also has worked at firms Alston & Bird, LLP, and Wiley, Rein & Fielding and as counsel for Discovery Communications. She earned a law degree from Emory University and an undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan.
She assumes her post in mid-August. - Bill McConnell
