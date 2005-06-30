Robina Heads Comcast/Sony Nets

MTV Networks veteran Diane Robina is joining Comcast to head the new cable networks co-owned by the cable giant and Sony.

As president of the Comcast-Sony networks, which will be filled with programming from the Sony library, Robina will lead the development of new channels and oversee the startup operations. Comcast and Sony have not yet decided what types of channels they will launch.

The pact is an outgrowth of the sale of MGM. Sony and Comcast, as well as private equity investors, are taking control of the movie studio and, as part of the deal, plan to build new cable networks. Comcast will manage any new channels.

Most recently, Robina was president of The National Network, the predecessor to Spike TV. She exited when MTV opted to retool the network into a men’s channel and brought in former president Albie Hecht.

At MTV Networks, Robina also worked on the launch of TV Land and its international channels.