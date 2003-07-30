Roberts wins TV stations

The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday that it was ready to

grant construction permits for two TV stations auctioned in February 2002.

Roberts Broadcasting, which paid $2.5 million for channel 47 Columbia, S.C.,

and $1.9 million for channel 34 Jackson, Miss., has until Aug. 13 to make final

payments.

Shortly after the auction, Knoxville, Tenn., channel 25 charged that Roberts owner

Michael Roberts failed to disclose that he is a director of ACME Communications Inc.,

which holds an attributable interest in nine television stations.

Roberts countered that he had resigned the seat before the auction. The FCC found

no wrongdoing.