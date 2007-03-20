Roberts, Tykeson To Receive NCTA Vanguard Awards

Comcast Corp. Chairman/CEO Brian Roberts and BendBroadband CEO Amy Tykeson will receive this year's top Vanguard awards at the National Cable & Telecommunications Association's annual trade show, the group announced today. The two will be given honors for "Distinguished Leadership" in the cable industry on May 8 at a reception during the NCTA's Cable Show '07. BET Chairman/CEO Debra Lee, Chair of the NCTA Vanguard Awards Committee, will present.



Roberts has helped grow Comcast into the country's biggest cable operator with $22.3 billion in annual revenues and is serving his second consecutive term as Chairman of NCTA. Tykeson has led BendBroadband, a leading independent operator, to launch high speed data, digital cable, high-definition, video on demand, digital simulcast and digital phone services. She is a member of the NCTA Board of Directors.



The year's other Vanguard recipients are:

Youth Leadership - Alicin Reidy-Williamson, Senior VP, Corporate Responsibility & Public Affairs, MTV Networks

Cable Operations Management - John Bickham, President, Cable & Communications, Cablevision Systems Corporation

Programmers - Phil Kent, Chairman/CEO, Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.

Science & Technology - Chris Bowick, Senior VP/Chief Technology Officer, Cox Communications, Inc.

Government & Community Relations - Libby O'Connell, Senior VP, Corporate Outreach, A&E Television Networks

Marketing - Patricia Gottesman, Executive VP, Digital Marketing & Commerce, Cablevision Systems Corporation

Associates & Affiliates - Cathy Wilson, Founder/President/Publisher, Broadband Library

