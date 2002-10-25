Roberts says upgrade
Comcast Corp. founder and chairman Ralph Roberts received the "American
Horizon" Award for "visionary leadership" Wednesday night from the Media
Institute in Washington, D.C.
In his acceptance speech, Roberts urged cable operators to forget Wall
Street's protests and continue upgrading systems despite the poor economy. "This
is exactly the time we should keep our systems in excellent condition," he added.
Cox Enterprises Inc. chairman James Kennedy received the institute's "Freedom of
Speech" award.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.