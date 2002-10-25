Roberts says upgrade

Comcast Corp. founder and chairman Ralph Roberts received the "American

Horizon" Award for "visionary leadership" Wednesday night from the Media

Institute in Washington, D.C.

In his acceptance speech, Roberts urged cable operators to forget Wall

Street's protests and continue upgrading systems despite the poor economy. "This

is exactly the time we should keep our systems in excellent condition," he added.

Cox Enterprises Inc. chairman James Kennedy received the institute's "Freedom of

Speech" award.