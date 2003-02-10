Roberts to receive DSA
ABC chief congressional analyst Cokie Roberts will receive the National
Association of Broadcasters' "Distinguished Service Award" at the association's
annual convention April 7 in Las Vegas.
Roberts, who is also an analyst for National Public Radio, has won a number of
awards, including a Murrow and an Emmy Award.
She has been with ABC since 1988.
